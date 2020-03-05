Hayley Williams Announces Summer 2020 Petals for Armor Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 5th, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will be touring in support of her upcoming album release Petals For Armor, which will be released in full on May 8th. This tour is expected to kick off on May 13th in Amsterdam, Netherlands and will continue until June 28th, where it will wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying,” Williams explained in a press release. “But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must.”

This latest record was produced by Paramore’s lead guitarist Taylor York, and shows Williams performing through various styles from 1980s art rock to dark guitar oriented tracks. Williams has released three music videos “Simmer,” “Leave It Alone” and “Cinnamon.” which were all directed by Warren Fu, and share an overarching story. The indie-folk super group boygenius, composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are also expected to make an appearance on this upcoming album.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” Williams said on social media. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor, and I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation.

5/13 Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Max

5/15 Brighton, UK, The Beach – The Great Escape Festival

5/16 London, UK, Electric Brixton

5/18 Paris, FR, La Cigale

5/19 Cologne, DE, Live Music Hall

5/28 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

5/30 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

6/1 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

6/3 Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

6/5 Dallas, TX, HiFi

6/6 Houston, TX, House of Blues

6/8 Orlando, FL, House of Blues

6/10 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

6/15 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

6/17 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

6/18 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/20 Boston, MA, House of Blues

6/22 Toronto, ON, Rebel

6/24 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

6/26 Chicago, IL, House of Blues

6/27 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

6/29 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi