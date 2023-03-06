Cardi B And Phoebe Bridgers Join SZA At Her Madison Square Garden Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

According to pitchfork.com on Saturday night SZA stunned her audience when she brought brought Phoebe Bridgers and Cardi B onstage during the concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pitchfork was in attendance at the concert and when Bridgers and Cardi B appeared on stage, the company was able to film the performance on Instagram.

“@phoebebridgers joined @sza onstage at Madison Square Garden tonight to perform “Ghost in the Machine.”

During the set Bridgers performed “Ghost in the Machine”and Cardi B joined SZA for their collaboration “I Do” and “Tomorrow 2.”

” @iamcardib joined @sza at her sold-out Madison Square Garden show to perform “I Do” and “Tomorrow 2.”

SZA is in the middle of a North American arena tour in support of her album SOS. Bridgers is set to release the first Boygenius album, The Record, with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus later this month. last year Bridgers joined Billie Eilish at her concert for a rendition of “Motion Sickness.”

Also late last year, Cardi B performed “Tomorrow 2” with Glorilla at the American Music Awards and the artist also performed on the remix of Rosalía’s “Despechá.”

