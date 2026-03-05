Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt, Geezer Butler & More Cover Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” At Sound And Visions Awards

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 4:20 PM

According to theprp.com, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Paul Rodgers were honored March 2, at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, CA. An all-star band was assembled through ‘The Sound And Visions Awards‘, with proceeds going towards Adopt The Arts. Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor fronting a cover of Black Sabbath‘s “Paranoid” with Butler, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and other talented souls.

Matt Sorum (ex-Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Glenn Hughes (ex-Deep Purple), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Mike Mangan (The Cult), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Tanya O’Callaghan (Whitesnake, Bruce Dickinson) and Steve Salas (Mick Jagger) performed as well. On social media, an audience member posted pictures of the performance and it sure looks like Ozzy’s spirit is still alive because the artist could be felt through the whole performance.

