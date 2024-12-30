Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger Play Surprise Gig, Cover Fleetwood Mac & Skid Row

Home News Juliet Paiz December 30th, 2024 - 3:23 AM

According to BlabberMouth, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger recently shocked fans with a surprise, intimate gig that featured some unexpected cover songs. The duo, known for their hard-rocking performances, took the stage for a stripped-down set that included renditions of Fleetwood Mac and Skid Row.

The crowd was treated to a powerful version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon,” where Lzzy’s signature vocals gave the song a fiery, fresh energy. Joe’s guitar playing perfectly captured the original vibe while adding his own spin to it. Fans sang along as Lzzy and Joe poured their hearts into the classic.

The surprise didn’t end there. They followed up with Skid Row’s “18 and Life,” turning the hard-rock anthem into a high-energy moment that had the audience on their feet. Lzzy and Joe brought a raw, gritty feel to the track, showing off their musical chemistry and versatility.

For fans lucky enough to be there, it was a night to remember. The gig proved that Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger’s talents go far beyond Halestorm’s usual sound, and they can rock out with anything from Fleetwood Mac to Skid Row.

Lzzy recently spoke on the possibility of returning to perform with Skid Row. Eric Grönwall had to step away from the band for a short moment which is the reason Lzzy stepped into place during the summer. She says her loyalty is with Halestorm but if they needed her again she would gladly perform with them. In November, she performed a duet of “Bring Me to Life” with Evanescence during an Ontario show.