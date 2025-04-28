We Missed Ourselves Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Including Black Veil Brides, Beartooth, Underoath and More

Home News Hannah Brennan April 28th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

The new Mexico City music festival, We Missed Ourselves Fest, dropped the lineup for artists that will be performing in October 2025 when the festival kicks off. This first-time festival will take place at the iconic Agustín Melgar Olympic Velodrome.

We Missed Ourselves Fest will consist of fervent rock, metalcore, post-hardcore and alternate heavy music artists. The festival will be a haven for those into the heavy music scene, with its slogan asking the question, “When do we stop being ourselves?”

According to Blabbermouth, Black Veil Brides are headlining the festival with other featured bands in the lineup including Sleeping with Sirens, Beartooth, Underoath, Silverstein, Memphis May Fire, We Came as Romans, Senses Fail, I Set My Friends on Fire and Oceans Ate Alaska. The variety among performers, while staying within the same music community, ensures there is something for all heavy music fans.

The performing bands will showcase their most admired songs, while not leaving out newer releases and more underground tracks.

The headliners, Black Veil Brides, latest release is their EP titled Bleeders. The track has three songs, all of which are inspired by the 1979 musical “Sweeney Todd.” The songs on the EP include “Bleeders,” “My Friends” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

Sleeping with Sirens collaborated with Audiotree Live for an EP they released in October 2024, consisting of five of the band’s most popular songs recorded live at Audiotree’s studio in Chicago.

Beartooth made a deluxe edition of their 2023 album The Surface. The Surface (Deluxe Edition) added one new song, “ATTN.” along with new mixes and live versions of some of the songs already included in The Surface.

Silverstein’s Antibloom, dropped in February, blends clean and harsh vocals within the eight new songs on the album.

Underoath debuted their new album The Place After This One at the end of March, demonstrating the band’s continued evolution. Similarly, Memphis May Fire dropped an album the same day, with two new songs and eight other songs that were also included in their previous album The Other Side.

We Came as Romans has not had any new music released since their 2022 album Darkbloom.

Senses Fail, I Set My Friends on Fire and Oceans Ate Alaska will also be performing their most recent and more popular songs at the festival.

The festival is being presented by DRIVERS Entertainment. Tickets are now available for sale here. These include general and VIP tickets, as available VIP+ tickets have already sold out.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi