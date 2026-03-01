Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Inara George Share Previously Unreleased Version of “Willin'” by Lowell George

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2026 - 2:08 PM

Omnivore Recordings has officially shared a previously unreleased version of “Willin’” by Lowell George, performed by Willie Nelson and Emmylou Harris, with his daughter Inara George. The original version of “Willin’” dropped in Japan in 1979 and then the following year in the US, but Nelson, Harris and George have given a new life to the track, by finally releasing their version of the song almost 50 years after George’s.

The song was released with the new tribute album to Lowell George, Rock And Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute Album, which comes as a 2 LP set on vinyl. You can order the vinyl for the first time on Record Store Day, April 18th. And then, a CD and digital release of the album will follow closely on April 24th.

The song features folky vocals mixed with soft guitars. Nelson sings the lead vocal, accompanied by Harris and his daughter, who add perfect feminine vocals to this originally solo song. The song interestingly combines rock and country elements for a sound that feels homey and warm. Overall, the new version of “Willin’” makes for a stunning yet relaxing rendition of the track originally performed by George. Nelson and Harris definitely honored the song and George himself well with their performance. Check out their rendition below.

George’s daughter, Inara, spoke on the new version of “Willin’” by saying, “I remember how meaningful it was to sing ‘Trouble’ with Van Dyke Parks and Ry Cooder – they were both friends of my dad, which made it even more special. So to be able to add voice, so many years later, to a track with such greats as Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson feels like a perfect bookend. It’s such a gift to celebrate my father’s work alongside his musical peers.”

Rock And Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute Album will include 15 performances in total. Legendary artists leave their mark on this project, such as Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Little Feat, Randy Newman and more. They all come together to honor a rock n’ roll icon and the impact of his musical works.