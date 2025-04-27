I’m With Her Team Up With Bonnie Raitt To Cover John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” At Merlefest

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 27th, 2025 - 7:09 PM

American folk band, I’m With Her invited country icon, Bonnie Raitt to the stage at Merlefest to cover John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery”. The band put on their matching yellow jumpsuits and performed at the Merlefest music festival in Wilkesboro, NC on April 25, 2025. The festival began on April 24 and will have its final performance on April 27, it is known for its country and rock performances.

I’m With Her expressed their gratitude for sharing the stage with Raitt in a recent Instagram post. Raitt gave a heartfelt performance on the piece after talking about her friendship with Prine who passed in 2020. The two often toured together and performed “Angel From Montgomery” live multiple times over the years. Raitt began her tribute stating, “We all love us some John Prine and we’re going to sing this song and send it up to the heavens.” She continued in a more lighthearted manner, “He’s fishing somewhere, probably smoking a cigarette.”

The song has struck a particular chord with many fans of John Prine for its empathetic meaning. According to Prine, the song is about a middle-aged woman who lives in Montgomery, Alabama and wants to be swept away from her life by an angel. She feels older than she is and desires to escape from her stereotypical country life. Unlike the character, Raitt has certainly embraced the more exciting aspect of life as she is currently on an international tour.

Raitt’s 2025 tour started on March 5, 2025 in California and will be continuing until September 10, 2025 in IA. The tour includes various spots within the US and other countries such as Germany, Belgium and Denmark. Tickets can be purchased here.

Additionally, I’m With Her are on tour with their next performance on July 16 at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts at Westport, CT. Their tour will continue all the way into mid-November with their last show on November 16 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. While they are mostly making stops in America, they will have a select few performances in the United Kingdom. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford