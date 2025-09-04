Willie Nelson Announces New Album Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle For November 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 4th, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Country icon Willie Nelson has announced his new upcoming album titled Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle. The album includes a track list of eleven songs. It is set to release in November of this year, with no specific date yet.

Earlier this year, the almost 100-year-old country legend released his 154th studio LP titled Oh What A Beautiful World. Now, the musician has announced his new tribute LP called Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle. This upcoming album is similar to other Nelson albums, being a full-length salute to one of Nelson’s bygone contemporaries. For this album, Stereogum reports that the songs are a tribute to the late-country singer Merle Haggard.

In the past, Nelson and Haggard played many shows together before Haggard passed away due to pneumonia on his 79th birthday in 2016. The two released three collaborative albums, the first being 1983’s Pancho And Lefty. Nelson’s new album includes final recordings with two of his late bandmates, one being his pianist sister Bobbie Nelson (who passed away in 2022 for unspecified reasons) and Paul English, who started playing drums for Nelson in 1955 and who died in 2020 of acute pneumonia. The album covers 11 classics from across Merle Haggard’s careers, including hits like “Mama Tried” and “Workin’ Man Blues. Those interested in pre-ordering merch for the album can visit Nelson’s official website here.

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle Track List: