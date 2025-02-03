Outlaw Music Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Wilco, Waxahatchee, Willie Nelson & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 1:19 PM

According to consequence.net, Willie Nelson will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour with an all-star lineup featuring Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee and other musical acts.

Spanning a total of 34 dates, the tour officially kicks off on May 13, in Phoenix, Arizona. Nelson and Dylan will be consistent presence throughout the duration of the tour by co-headlining each show alongside a rotating cast of special guest opening acts Turnpike Troubadours, Lucinda Williams, The Red Clay Strays, Willow Avalon, Trampled by Turtles and Lake Street Dive.

A Live Nation ticket presale is set for February 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code DUET. A public on sale will be on February 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

5/13 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

5/15 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

5/16 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

5/18 – Toyota Amphitheatre -Wheatland, CA

5/20 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa – ID

5/22 – ONE Spokane Stadium – Spokane, WA

5/24 – Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

5/25 – The Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA

6/20 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

6/21 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

6/22 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

6/25 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

6/27 – Radians Amphitheater – Memphis, TN

6/28 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO

6/29 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Ridgedale, MO

7/5 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

7/6 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman – The Woodlands, TX

7/25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA

7/26 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/27 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

7/29 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

8/1 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

8/2 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

8/3 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

8/8 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY

8/9 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA

8/10 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

9/5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

9/6 – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

9/7 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

9/12 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ

9/13 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

9/14 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

9/19 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy – WI

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried