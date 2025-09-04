Emmylou Harris Announces Spyboy Reissue For November 2025 Release Featuring Five Previously Unreleased Tracks, Shares “A Thing About You”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2025 - 5:05 PM

Emmylou Harris will be releasing Spyboy on November 7, through New West Records. The 19-track live album was produced by Buddy Miller and Emmylou Harris and features Miller on guitar and vocals, Brady Blade on drums, percussion and vocals, and Daryl Johnson on bass, djembe, percussion and vocals as well. The album was originally issued on compact disc by Eminent Records in 1998.

The 2025 edition of Spyboy features five previously unreleased recordings of the band performing Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ “A Thing About You,” Bob Dylan’s “Every Grain of Sand,” Bill Monroe’s “Get Up John,” Lucinda Williams’ “Sweet Old World,” as well as the Harris and Kate & Anna McGarrigle co-write “All I Left Behind.” It also features updated artwork with new and updated liner notes written by Harris and Miller. A limited pressing of Spyboy was made available in celebration of Record Store Day back in May and quickly sold out.

Miller and Harris culled through hundreds of tracks to choose the ones that best represented the Spyboy ethos of endless possibility. The album had its own identity separate from Wrecking Ball and it revealed a new side of Harris, as she pushed her voice to match the rhythmic volatility of Johnson and Blade. Because Wrecking Ball was such a different kind of album for her, it attracted a different kind of fan. Miller noticed that the crowds skewed younger with each show, as a new generation of fans discovered Harris through the album.

Spyboy Track List

1. My Songbird (Jesse Winchester)

2. Where Will I Be

3. I Ain’t Living Long Like This (Rodney Crowell)

4. Love Hurts (Bouldleaux Bryant)

5. Green Pastures

6. Deeper Well

7. Prayer In Open D

8. Calling My Children Home

9. Tulsa Queen

10. Wheels (Flying Burrito Brothers)

11. Born To Run

12. Boulder To Birmingham

13. All My Tears (Julie Miller)

14. The Maker

15. A Thing About You (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) *

16. All I Left Behind (Emmylou Harris, Kate & Anna McGarrigle) *

17. Every Grain Of Sand (Bob Dylan) * (Not Present on CD Version)

18. Get Up John (Bill Monroe) *

19. Sweet Old World (Lucinda Williams) * * Previously Unreleased Bonus Track

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat