The Casualties Announce New Album Detonate For March 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 1st, 2026 - 5:15 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The famous punk band The Casualties is back with a new album called Detonate after eight years. It will be available online on March 27th, 2026, through Hellcat Records and you can get it on vinyl and CD by July 17th. This album shows that they are still strong in the punk music scene. The band, made up of David Rodriguez as the singer, Marc “Meggers” Eggers on drums, Jake Kolatis playing guitar, and Doug Wellmon on bass guitar, brings a strong feeling of urgency and defiance to their new album. Their latest music expresses common feelings of modern frustration and a desire for change. This comes through strongly in the title track—a hardcore punk song calling for major changes from how things are now.

Eggers talk about how constant negative news and societal pressures make you feel overwhelmed. The album is a call to come together, despite political conflicts and ongoing fights. Detonate is an important album for The Casualties because it’s their second one with Rodriguez as the singer. It shows how essential he has become to the band, helping them keep their unique style while also pushing it further.

Rodriguez remembers that making this album was a big change and brought the band closer together. As part of their work with Hellcat Records, the band released Detonate, showing they are dedicated to punk’s main ideas. This is their first album with this label and it reflects themes of strength and togetherness. Rodriguez explains that they want fans to feel like they can speak out and be a vital part of something bigger when listening to their music.

Detonate Tracklisting

1. Intro

2. Detonate

3. People Over Power

4. Empire Falls

5. Ashes Of War

6. Allies And Assasins

7. Brick By Brick

8. Few The True

9. Now And Tomorrow

10. Eye For An Eye

11. Pigs On Fire

12. Streets Of Hatred

13. Wake Up, Kill, Repeat

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi