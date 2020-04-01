Devin Townsend Releases Casualties of Cool Live Performance for Dunlop Guitars at NAMM 2018 for Quarantine Project

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Devin Townsend has released a live performance of his country rock duo Casualties of Cool, which was originally performed for Dunlop Guitars at the National Association of Music Merchants show back in 2018. This is the 11th part of his lengthy Quarantine project, which was first announced last month after his scheduled tour was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Casualties of Cool is comprised of Townsend and his frequent collaborator Che Aimee Dorval, who has appeared in much of his recent material released via his Quarantine project. The group’s debut album was released in 2014, although it was re-released to a wider audience at the beginning of 2016, where it became this mxdwn’s album of the year.

“The album flows seamlessly through the story delivering an intensely enjoyable ride through all 15 songs that melt together throughout the record,” mxdwn reviewer Jon Jones explained. “Like the most beautiful sights of the night sky Casualties of Cool is able to captivate all those willing to pay attention with its dark canvas allowing the stars of Townsend and Ché to shine all the brighter. This album is a stunning example of all that an ambient concept album can be.”

Townsend recently announced that he will be taking a break from the Quarantine project for the next few days to work on his personal life. His Quarantine project has been expansive tackling a range of different sounds, including some fun covers such as his take on the Vengaboy’s classic “We Like To Party.” Some of the original tracks which have been released include “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Heavy Factions” and “Call of The Void.”