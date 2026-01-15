The Casualties Release Unapologetic New Song “People Over Power”

Home News Skylar Jameson January 15th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

The punk band known as The Casualties are officially back after an eight-year break from releasing new music. Originally formed back in 1990, The Casualties have broken their hiatus with their brand new single, “People Over Power”, released via Hellcat Records. The new song stays in punk music’s traditional political lane by criticizing the system and calling for the people to fight against injustices.

Regarding “People Over Power”, vocalist David Rodriguez clarifies the song’s message by saying, “We want systemic change, total transformation, degradation to the state. ‘People over Power’: It’s as simple as it sounds.”

Drummer of the band, Marc “Meggers” Eggers adds onto Rodriguez’s statement with, “We want the vibe to be: You listen, get angry, get your crew together, and get out on the streets.”

The song mixes killer guitar riffs with speeding drums. The vocals are in-your-face and gritty. The sound is perfect for a punk song with a strong message like “People Over Power”, because it pulls your attention with strong force. It’s an unapologetic and demanding track. The song’s bridge is particularly strong with the clear request in the lyrics, “People over power / We want systematic change / Total transformation / Degradation to the state / People over power / It’s as simple as it sounds / Power over people / And we burn it to the ground”. In this track, The Casualties make sure there is no confusion around the fact that they want to see drastic change in the world.

With their new release, “Power Over People”, The Casualties are keeping the spirit and purpose of punk music alive, with its honesty and frustration around a political message, which is what they’ve done ever since they began in 1990. The band puts political messaging at the forefront of their work, mixed with frantic instrumentals and a bold voice. All of these sonic elements make for a sound that unmistakably expresses how fed-up The Casualties are with injustice.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi