Che Aimee Dorval Teases New Casualties Of Cool Music

Home News Skyy Rincon January 14th, 2024 - 11:40 AM

On January 13, Che Aimee Dorval took to Instagram to tease new music from Casualties Of Cool with a carousel post featuring photos of her and fellow bandmate Devin Townsend. The caption reads: “Remember these little nuggets? Heading off to Devs today for a few days of writing the next casualties record. So yes, it’s finally happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ché Aimee Dorval (@cheaimeedorval)

The news comes in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the country rock’s duo critically acclaimed debut studio album Casualties of Cool which was released back in May 2014. It seems that Dorval and Townsend are currently in the songwriting stage of the new album; no further details about a release date, title or tracklist have been officially announced or revealed.

Back in 2020, Townsend teamed up with Dorval along with other touring musicians on “Equinox (Demo)” from his quarantine project. Dorval had previously teased that the musical pair had begun working on the much-anticipated, forthcoming album in July of 2018 writing, “Started working on the next Casualties of Cool record today… I miss this…”