Better Lovers Announce Amicable Split With Greg Puciato: “No Bad Blood, Rooting For Them All Collectively And Individually”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2026 - 12:34 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Better Lovers has officially announced that they are parting ways with vocalist Greg Puciato. The band expressed gratitude for their time together by saying: “We’re proud of the work we’ve done together but we are moving in another direction.” Addressing fans directly, Better Lovers added: “To all of our fans, thank you for riding with us these past few years. We’ve accomplished so much in such a short time with your support and we’re still beyond excited to continue down this road with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETTER LOVERS (@betterloversband)

The remaining four members Jordan Buckley, Steve Micciche, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak and Will Putney, are currently finishing writing a new album, which they say they are “extremely proud of” and have confirmed that they are actively searching for a new singer to join the lineup. Better Lovers concluded their statement with a message of appreciation and anticipation: “Thanks for your understanding, we’ll see you soon.”

Also, Puciato has offered the following message on an Instagram story, which doesn’t say much outside him assuring everyone that everything is “cool”: “NO BAD BLOOD. EVERYONE’S COOL. DON’T SPECULATE. LOVE THESE PEOPLE AND LOVE THE BAND. ROOTING FOR THEM ALL COLLECTIVELY AND INDIVIDUALLY. THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR MAKING THE LAST FEW YEARS SPECIAL. LONG LIVE THE FROG”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat