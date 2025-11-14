Better Lovers Release Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition, Share New Track “The Impossible End”

Home News Steven Taylor November 14th, 2025 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Better Lovers made their proper entrance onto the metal scene with their debut album, Highly Irresponsible. Now, a little over a year since the October 25th release of their first album, the band has created a new deluxe edition rerelease with two additional songs. On top of the previously released “Don’t Forget to Say Please” is the newly released “The Impossible End,” which rounds out the deluxe edition’s tracklist. A visualizer for the song can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The new track explodes right away with a thrashing and menacing guitar ripping alongside the yells of singer Greg Puciato. When the song takes a moment to calm down, more melodic moments kick in to add some complexity to the track. A particular highlight is a groovy part near the middle of the song featuring the lyrics “I am the only son, I am the chosen one” and some more reserved but still impressive guitar work. Puciato also hits some impressive notes towards the end of the song with the line “If it’s only you that sees it, does that mean it’s real or fake?” The track overall comes alongside the aforementioned “Don’t Forget To Say Please” to make an intense double combo addition for the deluxe release.

Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition track list:

1. Lie Between The Lines

2. Your Misplaced Self

3. A White Horse Covered In Blood

4. Future Myopia

5. Deliver Us From Life

6. Drowning In A Burning World

7. Everything Was Put Here For Me

8. Superman Died Paralyzed

9. At All Times

10. Love As An Act of Rebellion

11. Don’t Forget To Say Please