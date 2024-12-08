Poison The Well Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Better Lovers, Glassjaw & Teenage Wrist

Home News Juliet Paiz December 8th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Poison The Well has announced their 25th-anniversary tour in honor of their album, The Opposite of December, released in December of 1999! This iconic album is known to have become a foundation of metalcore music, paving the way for a generation of bands. They will be celebrating the album in the spring as their tour begins April 4 in Los Angeles with stops in Oregon, Washington, Texas, Utah and more! Their final show will take place on April 29 in Canada so they have a packed schedule for April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POISON THE WELL (@poisonthewellofficial)

They will be accompanied by GlassJaw, Better Lovers and Teenage Wrist. However, some shows will not feature GlassJaw and the last show will not feature Teenage Wrist. Jeff Moreira has stated “This upcoming tour is so much more than just a series of shows. It’s a celebration of that record…” Fans have made their excitement known since it is the band’s first tour in 15 years and they have made it clear they will continue to support the album, even 25 years later.

In 2020 Poison The Well announced that they have no plans for new music soon through a twitter post reading “Sorry, my man. No new record in the works. Maybe one day though.” During this time, to celebrate The Opposite of December, the band released a limited time vinyl. Although this will be their first tour in a while, the band has since been at Psycho festival Las Vegas 2021.

25th Anniversary Tour Dates

4/4/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

4/5/25 – San Francisco, CA- The Warfield

4/7 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater*

4/9 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo*

4/11 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot*

4/12 — Denver, CO — The Summit*

4/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory

4/16 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/18 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

4/19 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham*

4/21 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl*

4/22 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed

4/23 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/25 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

4/26 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

4/27 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

4/29 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall*+

*NO GLASSJAW

+NO TEENAGE WRIST