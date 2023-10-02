Ben Weinman Disputes Greg Puciato’s Reunion Money Claims: “None Of It Is Accurate”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 1:15 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to loudwire.com, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s guitarist and founder Ben Weinman has shared is dispute over Greg Puciato‘s claims about offers the band has received to reunite.

The musician tells Metal Injection that he and Puciato have not spoken to each other since shortly after the band’s final show in 2018 and that “the rest of the band has nothing to do with the information Greg has put out there” by noting “none of it is accurate.”

“I think it is very important to mention that Greg has no ownership of the Dillinger Escape Plan as an entity, no ownership in the overarching corporation, and has no ownership over the name and he never has. He has always been paid as an independent contractor and he has no interactions with our booking agent, lawyers, etc.” said Weinman.

The guitarist adds: “The truth is that any discussions of a reunion with Greg have been shut down before money was discussed. There have been no concrete money offers for a reunion with Greg – meaning that the conversations have never gotten to money as they’ve always been shut down immediately – that I or anyone on our team is aware of. I think there was some preliminary talks thrown around for us to do Furnace Fest, but our agent’s response was that we are not entertaining reunion offers at this time. The end. I have been approached a few times indirectly by people who had talked to Greg while he was out on the road about doing a reunion, and what was conveyed to me was that he really wanted to do it and that it should be discussed with me.”

Nearly six years removed from their final show, The Dillinger Escape Plan still have no plans to reunite and according to frontman Puciato, the band is turning down a lot of money to do so.

Speaking with Revolver about his latest musical projects Puciato turns down any notion that the musical similarities between Better Loves and The Dillinger Escape Plan will lead to a desire to reunite Dillinger.

Also the vocalist even surprised himself when he found the inspiration to contribute to Better Lovers as the group was in its most infant state. “I wasn’t jonesing to scream and jump off shit. [That frustration is] just not fucking frothing out of me like it was back then.” said Puciato.

Regarding The Dillinger Escape Plan, the artist states: “I don’t miss it at all. And I hate to say this, but if we were to get back together, it would be for money. And I don’t fucking want to do that. Every year, all those festivals… they just throw astronomical amounts of money at us to get back together. And it’s never even been something that we even entertain.”

