Greg Puciato & Dallas Green Join Jerry Cantrell On Live Performance Of Alice In Chains’ “Rooster”

Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Jerry Cantrell is currently on the road with his solo band supporting Bush’s North American tour and his recent stop in Toronto saw him invite a special guest onstage for a rendition of Alice in Chains’ “Rooster.” Cantrell’s solo bands’ vocalist id in Better Lovers and ex-Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato. During their performance, the duo was joined by another Canadian singer and songwriter Dallas Green (Alexisonfire, City and Colour.)

“I’ve got a little surprise for you tonight,” said Cantrell as he introduced his guest prior to the final song of the set. “A good friend of mine who came to see the show. He just wanted say ‘Hey’ and kick back and watch the show like you guys, but of course I was not gonna let him do that without getting up here and playing with me… Mr. Dallas Green.”

The Toronto crowd cheered in recognition as local hero Green emerged with an acoustic guitar and strumming the chords to the Dirt classic. Green shared vocal duties with Cantrell and Puciato, falling right in despite the apparently impromptu nature of the performance.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat