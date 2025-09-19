Better Lovers Share Energetic New Single & Video “Don’t Forget To Say Please”

Home News Steven Taylor September 19th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

Metalcore band Better Lovers dropped a new single today, “Don’t Forget to Say Please,” alongside a video. A short snippet of the track was shared on the group’s Instagram account, and the full video can be found on their YouTube channel.

The video begins with footage of some fair workers all repeating the title of the track – “Don’t Forget to Say Please” – before the guitar builds up and whole track explodes into the intense metal sound fans should expect. The video for the song features footage recorded from what is likely a county fair. The footage features often highly edited vignettes showing just about everything one expects out of a fair such as this – carnival games, rollercoasters and other attractions, even a petting zoo. The video manages to somehow feel both like an absurd contrast to the harsh metal music and yet also a good fit, especially when footage is sped up or given hazy effects to create a sense of uncertainty or intensity. A particular highlight is when the line “behold the merry-go-round” comes right over sped-up footage of an actual merry-go-round, making what normally is a ride at a speed suited for all ages into a dizzying blur that bleeds into actual rollercoasters and other attractions. The track also ends with the humorous sight of a plushie frog (won earlier in the video) being held up by a neon sign that reads “Thanks for coming!,” being held in such a way to make it look like the frog is waving goodbye to the viewer. Its an interesting choice for a video that gives an already solid track an extra memorable video to accompany it.