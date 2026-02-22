Peaches Releases New Music Video For “Hanging Titties”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 22nd, 2026 - 6:30 PM

Today is an exciting day for Peaches fans as she releases the music video for “Hanging Titties” from her new album, No Lube So Rude. The video showcases Peaches’ bold and creative style. Famous for challenging norms with her art, Peaches impresses once again by blending creativity with activism in this first full-length album she’s released in over ten years. The music video for “Hanging Titties” combines unique and surreal visuals, challenging societal norms.

Co-directed by JIMBO from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Brad Hammer, the video was shot in lively Las Vegas. This backdrop matches the song’s energetic mix of electronic, punk, and pop sounds. In it, Peaches plays a quirky caretaker while JIMBO is an eccentric nursing home patient. The story addresses personal and political themes about gender stereotypes, aging issues, and independence with humor and boldness like the rest of their album does. Peaches is famous for mixing personal and political themes in her work. In No Lube So Rude, she shares the challenges of being a post-menopausal queer icon. The album boldly speaks out against society’s pressures to stay quiet or be overlooked.

Peaches is going on a 27-show tour across North America, where fans can enjoy her lively and energetic performances. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Trans Justice Funding Project in support of trans-led community efforts. This tour offers exciting shows while also giving attention to underrepresented groups. Peaches is making a bigger impact by partnering with Medicine Mama to release a special version of their Intimate Glide personal lubricant, featuring her album’s title. This collaboration fits Peaches’ goal of promoting empowerment and education on intimate health, similar to the boldness found in her art.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin