Kiesza Shares New Song With Peaches “So Erotic”

Isabella Bergamini July 13th, 2025 - 10:10 PM

Iconic dance music singer and instrumentalist Kiesza has released a new single titled “So Erotic” featuring Peaches. The track is a part of Kiesza’s new era in which she is embracing her sexuality for the first time. “So Erotic” fits the theme well and sees Kiesza and Peaches singing a high-energy yet sultry song about her deepest sexual desires. Kiesza was especially excited about partnering with Peaches since she was not sure if the collaboration would actually happen. According to Kiesza, “I slid into her DMs not knowing if she would see it or respond. She lives in Berlin but happened to be in Toronto where I was recording the volume with Jess Cake, Sugar Jesus and Bobby Love at my house. She came by and laid down her verse.” She continued, “She is truly a badass icon. The track is super juicy and heavy and very dirty. The bass feels like a dungeon.”

“So Erotic” is a part of Kiesza’s upcoming album, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 which will be released on July 25. “So Erotic” is the second single from the album, the first being “Stays In Bed” which was produced by Sammy Virji and Jess Cake. The album will have six tracks, one of which includes a collaboration with Jaylen Brown. In addition to the upcoming album, Kiesza is also extending her Dancing and Crying tour with Bonnie McKee. The tour will return for the summer with its first show on August 5 at the Crafthouse Stage & Grill in Pittsburgh, PA. It will end on September 27 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The tour includes stops at other major cities including Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto and more. Tickets for the Dancing and Crying tour can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi