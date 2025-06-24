Kiesza Announces New Album Dancing And Crying Vol. 2 For July 2025 Release With Features From Peaches, Jaylen Brown and More

Home News Trent Tournour June 24th, 2025 - 10:30 PM

Dance music singer and DJ, Kiesza has announced that she is embarking on another exploration of house music, femininity, and the spaces in between on the second installment of her Dancing and Crying series. This announcement comes on the heels of last year’s Dancing and Crying Vol.1 which made immediate waves on dance charts and demonstrated Kiesza talents as a vocalist, instrumentalist and producer. Volume 2 is sure to be even more electric as it sees her bring legendary figures such as Peaches and Jaylen Brown into the studio.

According to Kiesza herself, the studio had an almost utopian vibe during this album’s creation. She is quoted as saying “It was a very easy volume to create with everyone. It’s a volume you can lose yourself in and that was intentional. Because of my songwriter background, I have a tendency to switch vibes or genres almost daily, but this time I wanted to keep an emotion going throughout the volume and sustain it. Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 was made with a lot of my friends present and coming in and out of the room. We also went out a bunch during the process and sometimes went back to record after being out all night.” This album sounds like it was a joy to record and that is something which is certain to be reflected when the album is released on July 25th.

Check out the full tracklist down below.

Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 Tracklist: