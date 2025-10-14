Peaches Shares New Single “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business,” Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates & Teases New Album

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

Today, Peaches has returned with the electrifying protest anthem, “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business,” which is an energizing rallying chant for bodily autonomy in the form of a pulsing punk dance anthem and the ditty was recorded with producer The Squirt Deluxe in Berlin. “Not In Your Mouth None Of Your Business” is the first single from Peaches’ first album in 10 plus years entitled, No Lube So Rude.

While talking about the track, the artist says: “When the world is friction, lube isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. It’s how you turn that friction into pleasure, into power, into pride. I want people to understand that they can still have a voice no matter who they are or what the world says about them. Now more than ever, there are so many forces that just want you to give up and be quiet. If this album can help you resist that, then that’s what it’s for.”

Peaches first catapulted to international stardom with her 2000 debut, The Teaches of Peaches, which introduced the world to her sexually transgressive, fiercely assertive and utterly captivating stage persona. The album’s ubiquitous lead single “Fuck the Pain Away” became a bonafide smash and a genuine pop culture phenomenon. Them Magazine praised Peaches by saying: “20 years after The Teaches of Peaches, the world is still catching up with the artist’s brash, irreverent, and sexually self-assured life philosophy.”

The single arrives alongside the announcement of a 27 date North American headlining tour kicking off on February 20, in Miami, with support from Model/Actriz, Cortisa Star, and more to be announced. The Guardian has praised her “bravura” live performances, calling them “a masterclass in gleeful subversion.” For tickets and more information, click here.

Peaches has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to support the Trans Justice Funding Project and their work funding trans-led grassroots organizations in the US and US Territories who exist to serve and improve the lives of their local and national trans, gender non conforming and non-binary communities.

Peaches Tour Dates

4/20 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey *

4/21 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater *

4/24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

4/25 – Norfolk, VA – NorVa *

4/27 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

4/28 – NYC, NY – Knockdown Center *

3/1 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

3/3 – Montreal, QC – Rialto Theatre *

3/4 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

3/6 – Detroit, MI – Lincoln Factory ~

3/7 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ~

3/8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater ~

3/10 – Denver, CO – Summit ~

3/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex ~

3/13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

3/14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

3/15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

3/17 – Eugene, OR – Wow Hall

3/19 – San Francisco, CA – Midway SF

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

3/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

3/23 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

3/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios

3/25 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

3/27 – Austin, TX – Central Machine Works

3/28 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

3/29 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA