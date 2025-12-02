Peaches Announces New Album No Lube So Rude For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Fuck Your Face”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 12:43 PM

Today, the iconic musician, producer, director and performance artist Peaches has announced her first album in 10 plus years, No Lube So Rude, will be released on February 20, 2026. The album marks her signing and first release on the storied independent label Kill Rock Stars. Today, she also releases the album’s titillating second single “Fuck Your Face”, which is a brash of unapologetic blend of electronic, dance, punk, industrial and pop music.

The 11 new songs on No Lube So Rude exist at the intersection of the personal and the political, where the body serves not only as a sexual and spiritual vessel but also as the front line in a battle for basic human rights. Peaches’ lyrics are bawdy and explicit here, laced with biting sarcasm and clever wordplay but they are also surprisingly vulnerable by offering up a candid look in the mirror from a post-menopausal queer icon reckoning with a society that is come to expect silence, if not outright erasure.

The result, recorded with producer The Squirt Deluxe in Berlin, is a deliberately provocative exploration of identity, sexuality and bodily autonomy from a feminist trailblazer, a singular work of emotional and sonic alchemy that balances the poetic and the profane in equal measure as it transforms all the friction and frustration of modern life into joy and transcendence.

No Lube So Rude Track List

Hanging Titties Fuck Your Face FaceNo Lube So Rude Whatcha Gonna Do About It Panna Cotta Delight Fuck How You Wanna Fuck Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business Take It Grip You’re Alright Be Love