Peaches Shares New Only Fire Remix Of “F*** Your Face”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 7:43 PM

Today, Peaches has released a absolute banger remix of “Fuck Your Face” from enigmatic producer Only Fire. As a whole, the remix is well done by how the instrumentation brings a strong 80s retro vibe that consists of of catchy electronic music, while the vocalist speaks out the lyrics with low key melodies and harmonies.

“F*** Your Face” is the latest single off Peaches hotly anticipated new record. No Lube So Rude, which is her first with the iconic Kill Rock Stars label and it will be out on February 20, 2026. The 11 new songs on No Lube So Rude exist at the intersection of the personal and the political, where the body serves not only as a sexual and spiritual vessel but also as the front line in a battle for basic human rights.

Peaches’ lyrics are bawdy and explicit here, laced with biting sarcasm and clever wordplay but they are also surprisingly vulnerable by offering up a candid look in the mirror from a post-menopausal queer icon reckoning with a society that is come to expect silence, if not outright erasure.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin