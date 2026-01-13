Peaches Shares New NSFW Video For “No Lube So Rude”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 1:03 PM

Today, musician, producer, director and performance artist, Peaches has releases the title track from her forthcoming album, “No Lube So Rude” alongside a music video directed by Matt Lambert and produced in collaboration with award-winning indie erotic filmmaker Erika Lust, who creates sex-positive adult cinema that is grown from a desire to transform the adult film industry .

The music video is choreographed by Constanza Macras, who is the choreographer behind the stand-out moments of films such as Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and The Favourite. The music video is a story of the lube protectors who fend off a fascist attack on their encampment starring Peaches alongside performers and icons from the Berlin underground.

Inspired by Derek Jarman’s Jubilee, early John Waters, Tank Girl and Wilhelm Reich’s writing on sexual revolution, the video asserts sexual repression as a root of fascism and orgasm as the antidote. Produced in collaboration with Erika Lust, the film extends its resistance to repression not just in theme but in form, insisting on explicit pleasure as a political act.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin