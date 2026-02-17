CHVRCHES Cover The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 7:26 PM

The globally acclaimed trio CHVRCHES has returned with a shimmering reimagining of “Such Great Heights,”which is their take on The Postal Service’s signature track. The song will be featured in highly anticipated final episode of Tell Me Lies Season 3, further cementing the band’s musical presence across the season. As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the light pop-rock sound shakes the background with a lovely vibe, while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with stunning harmonies and melodies.

“It was such a treat to get to make music for the season premiere and the season finale of this show,” said CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. “Bookending the insanity and the heartbreak of the season 3 arc was an honor. ‘Such Great Heights’ is basically a perfect song so we were excited and terrified to cover it in equal measure. The Postal Service is such a special band and their music means a lot to us.”

“Such Great Heights” follow’s CHVRCHES brooding rendition of Robert Palmer’s classic, “Addicted to Love” which brought an emotional intensity to the season premiere. Together, the two releases frame the arc – from seduction to fallout – of Season 3.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat