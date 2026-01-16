CHVRCHES Cover Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” For Hulu’s Tell Me Lies

Home News Steven Taylor January 16th, 2026 - 5:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Synthpop band CHVRCHES has released a cover of the 1985 hit “Addicted To Love” by rock singer Robert Palmer. The new cover comes as part of the soundtrack to the Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies, which also premiers the first three episodes of it’s third season today. A video for the cover can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

“As a genuine fan of Tell Me Lies, I was so excited to watch the new season, let alone make music for it,” said CHVRCHES frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. “We were in the studio working on the new CHVRCHES album when we got the call and it was a really fun thing to get our teeth stuck into, finding the right balance of emotions – heartfelt, yet unhinged – to mirror what the show is so good at.”

“Addicted To Love” won’t be the only contribution CHVRCHES makes to the drama series. The band is also set to product a cover of The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights” for the series, set to release on Tuesday, February 17th. The song itself will be featured in the eighth and final episode of the third season.