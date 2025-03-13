CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Teams Up With IDLES’ Joe Talbot For New Rendition Of “Sorry, Etc, Etc”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 1:45 PM

Lauren Mayberry, who is the frontwoman for acclaimed electro-pop band CHVRCHES, has recently released her debut solo album, Vicious Creature. And today, the artist has shared a new version of album favorite “Sorry, Etc, Etc” that features Joe Talbot from acclaimed UK band IDLES. As a whole, “Sorry, Etc, Etc” is fabulous by how both artists shake the background with a smashing pop-rock vibe.

While speaking about the new version, Mayberry says: “If you know me, you know how much I love Idles, so it really is an honor to have reinterpreted this song with Joe. We first connected during Covid when I did his Balley TV YouTube series and have been quietly supportive of each other from the wings since.”

The artist adds: “I messaged Joe last summer about working together and this is the song we decided on. We recorded his vocals in December at Brighton Electric when Idles had a night off on tour. I re-recorded my (screamier) vocals at home before Christmas with Sam Stewart, and was produced by my friend Paul Gallagher.”

Talbot briefly chimes in by saying: “An honour and a joy to work with Lauren finally. I love the album and I’m happy to be a part of it. Fuck the king, she’s the king x.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat