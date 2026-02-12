CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry Joins Lucia & The Best Boys On Intricate New Single & Video “Lonely Girl”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 11:36 AM

According to NME.com, Lucia & The Best Boys have joined forces with Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry for the brand new single, “Lonely Girl”. The track marks the first new music from Lucia & The Best Boys in three years and sees the artist join forces with the Chvrches and solo star for the first time. Written by Lucia, alongside longtime Best Boys Haydn Park-Patterson and Calum Stewart, the track documents the singer’s connection to rural Scotland and tackles themes of community, friendship and the feeling of being an outsider.

The song settles into an intricate, folk-inspired guitar melody after a powerful, distorted intro, and sees Lucia provide ethereal vocals. “I used to be the fly/ that couldn’t find the window/ Just flew around/ in the direction/ where the wind blows,” she sings. Mayberry then joins and the two of them reach the euphoric, joy chorus: “I no longer feel like a lonely girl/ They say you’ll need to move away to live your dreams/ Beside the stars and you’ll go far or so it seems/ But I’ll dip my toes in water when I need that clarity/ ’Cause where I thrive is where I am”.

“Lonely Girl is a song about finding a sense of belonging in both people and place,” Lucia shared. “I grew up in a small rural village in Scotland and as a teen who wanted to make music, I felt isolated in many ways and felt like I needed to reach far beyond my every-day surroundings for inspiration. But by the passing of time, strengthening my connection with the land and finding those rare friendships that really uplift, nurture and allow you to be yourself, I have never felt more at home.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat