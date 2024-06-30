CHVRCHES’ Iain Cook Shares Dreamy Reimagining Of The Cranberries’ “Linger”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 30th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

Lain Cook from CHVRCHES’, has remixed, and reimagined the iconic 1993 classic “Linger.” The song earned the Cranberries five times platinum in the U.S. and two times platinum in the U.K.

In a press release Cook explained, “When I got the stems, the first thing I did was listen to Dolores’ vocal tracks in isolation,” he explains. “Hearing those for the first time was magical; I was shocked by the intimacy and emotion in her performance. The first thing I did was to sit with the vocals on their own and rework the chords on piano. I often find that this is a great starting point with remixes as it helps you to shake off some associations that you have with the song, and this is a song which I’ve known and loved for over 30 years.”

“Iain did an outstanding job in remixing ‘Linger,’” says The Cranberries drummer, Fergal Lawler. “He reimagined the song completely, creating a fresh and upbeat version of this classic.”

The dreamy and at times melodramatic rendition of the legendary song, is a wonderful, updated view of the timeless “Linger.” “Linger” itself is a passionate love note to a lost love or a love out of reach. The original pushes the boundaries of passion, shown through Dolores O’Riordan’s vocals and the background music. The rawness of the original is echoed in Lain Cook’s remix. It only goes to show Lian Cooks mastery and the long legacy and influence of the Cranberries.

Additionally, this is not the first time that CHVRCHES’ was involved in remastering a song this year. CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry collaborated with HEALTH to remaster the song “Ashamed.”