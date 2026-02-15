The War And Treaty Shares New Song Written by Diane Warren “If This Day”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 15th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

The War And Treaty have released a new song called “If This Day,” which is part of the soundtrack for the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series, The Gray House. The song was written by Diane Warren, who has been nominated for an Oscar 17 times. It explores themes like courage, sacrifice, and resilience and connects with the historical story of The Gray House. With rich orchestral music in the background, the song mixes gospel-style harmonies with Michael and Tanya Trotter’s powerful soulful style. Their voices rise and weave together, showing both strength and vulnerability—an emotional mix central to their music.

Warren’s song makes us think deeply about being human by asking if we’ve done our best, loved fully, and stood up for important things. Tanya Trotter said that when she and Michael first heard the song, they were immediately drawn to its meaningful words, which encourage living with purpose and humility. “If This Day,” created by the well-known team of Desmond Child, Marti Frederiksen, and Leslie Greif, is one of the standout tracks on the album. The song’s melody and lyrics perfectly blend historical importance with timeless emotions from the series.

The song is a key part of the soundtrack, along with Willie Nelson’s “Heart of America,” creating an emotional mood that will enhance the series’ portrayal of lesser-known but heroic stories from history. Adding other famous artists like Lainey Wilson, Yolanda Adams, and Shania Twain makes the soundtrack richer and ensures it offers diverse and powerful music for the series. Starting on February 26, The Gray House tells the amazing story of four women who change an Underground Railroad network into a daring spy ring. Featuring songs like “If This Day,” the show honors historical courage and takes viewers through storytelling and music.