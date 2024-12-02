MerleFest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The War And Treaty & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 5:52 PM

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The War And Treaty and other acs to its 2025 lineup. Taking place on April 24-27, 2025, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the annual celebration of founding legend, Doc Watson, will play host to both legendary names and newcomers, including fast-rising honky-tonk starlet Emily Nenni, Colorado-rooted newgrass ensemble The Fretliners, blues-drenched guitar virtuoso Cristina Vane and dozens of talented bands and artists.

Making a surprise return in 2025, the Late Night Jam hosted by Sam Bush promises an unforgettable super-set featuring “only at MerleFest” collaborations. Among those joining in on the fun will be East Nash Grass, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Peter Rowan, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Trischka, and Woody Platt, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets on Sale Now.

Lindsay Craven, MerleFest Artist Relations Manager, says: “The Late Night Jam was always a unique and fun bonus set of music where you never knew who would show up or what you might hear. We took a pause on this offering so that we could revamp and revitalize it for our fans and bring it back bigger and better than ever. Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends will embody the spirit of MerleFest with unique collaborations that you can only see here and the highest quality musical performances in the roots scene.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva