Armin Van Buuren & Diane Warren Share New Single “Live On Love” Featuring My Marianne

The Dutch DJ and producer Armin Van Buuren has teamed up with the legendary songwriter Diane Warren and the Swedish singer My Marianne to drop a new single entitled “Live On Love.” The track was released along with an accompanying lyric video.

“Live On Love,” a track based on the power of love, fuses gorgeous chord progressions, powerful vocals and chill trance production to create a stunning musical experience intended to appeal to fans all over the world. My Marianne’s vocals sit beautifully atop of the soundscape delivered by Buuren to deliver a message about love’s power: “We could live on love/ We could survive on this feeling, feeling, this feeling ’/Cause this love’s enough.”

Speaking on the opportunity to work with Diane Warren, “It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters and I’m stoked to be releasing our collab with My Marianne… I feel this is the perfect song for when the days grow dark and I’m sure listeners will be able to draw hope and strength from it.” Warren is well known as one of the most prolific songwriters in the modern era, working with artists including Rihanna, Cher, Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Celine Dion and a long, long list of others.

Speaking on the new track, Warren says “I’m so excited for everyone to hear my song ‘Live On Love’ with Armin van Buuren and My Marianne. I love this record and think you will too! Can’t wait for everyone to dance to it and sing along with it! We can live on love, ‘cause it’s all we need.”

Watch the official lyric video for “Live on Love” via YouTube below.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin