Knocked Loose Team Up With Denzel Curry For Fiery New Single & Video “Hive Mind”

Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 1:20 PM

Today, Knocked Loose has share their new song, “Hive Mind” featuring Denzel Curry. As the preeminent and contemporary heavy metal band, the new single sees them bringing Denzel Curry, who is a noted student of hardcore and metal that made waves with his celebrated cover of Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade” in 2019, into their world for a rare convergence of stars from rock and rap that is more than the sum of its parts.

The song arrives with a music video directed by Eric Richter and Knocked Loose vocalist Bryan Garris was filmed in the band’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky at the iconic skate spot David Armstrong Extreme Park. While speaking about “Hive Mind,” Garris shares: “This is something we’ve talked about doing for a long time. We wondered if we could pull it off and who would be down. In the very beginning, we said for it to work, it would have to be Denzel Curry. Because he gets it.”

Later this year, Knocked loose will perform at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 25 and Dallas, Texas on October 24. In between those festival appearances, they will support Metallica across select dates this summer. Emerging in 2014 with their debut EP, Pop Culture, the Kentucky quintet has been sharpening the blade of their earnest songwriting and skull-melting musicality over the course of the last 10 years.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi