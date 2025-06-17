Knocked Loose Bring Out Members Of Deafheaven, Speed & More During Outbreak Fest Set 

Home News Michelle Grisales June 17th, 2025 - 7:14 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

This past weekend, Knocked Loose delivered a powerful performance at this year’s Outbreak Fest, bringing out surprise guests from numerous notable bands. The Kentucky-based metalcore group was joined onstage by members of Deafheaven, Speed, Loathe, Static Dress and Pest Control during their set.

Held annually in Manchester, Outbreak Fest has long been a cornerstone event for hardcore music fans. However, in recent years, the festival has begun to expand and include various genres, appealing to a broader crowd. This year’s edition featured a mix of performers, from hardcore bands like Have Heart and Basement to indie ones such as American Football, Soccer Mommy and Action Bronson.

Other confirmed acts include Sunny Day Real Estate, Denzel Curry, Danny Brown — who recently toured with Knocked Loose — Sunami, Drug Church, Militarie Gun and Jesus Piece.

There were also performances from Have A Nice Life, Fleshwater, Tigers Jaw, Foxing, Momma, Feeble Little Horse and Manchester’s own Maruja.

In addition to their festival appearance, Knocked Loose has announced an extensive 2025 UK and European headline tour. The 10-date tour will kick off on March 17 at London’s O2 Brixton Academy, followed by a performance at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on March 18. The band will then travel across Europe, with stops in cities including Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Berlin, Leipzig, and Munich. Support for the tour will come from Basement, Harms Way, and Pest Control

For fans in the United States, Knocked Loose will also be performing at major festivals later this year. They are scheduled to appear at Louder Than Life alongside acts like Slayer, Lamb of God and Rob Zombie. The band is also set to perform at Inkcarceration Festival and Rock Fest.