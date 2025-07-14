Knocked Loose Invite Scowl’s Kat Moss & Deafheaven’s George Clarke Onstage To Perform “Suffocate” & “God Knows”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 12:57 PM

According to theprp.com, Knocked Loose had Scowl‘s Kat Moss fill-in for Poppy during their July 13, set at the annual Sound And Fury festival in Los Angeles, CA. Also, Deafheaven frontman George Clarke also joined in during the set by taking to the stage for “God Knows” in place of Portrayal Of Guilt‘s Matt King.

To help spread more awareness about the magical moment, Stereogum went on social media to briefly write: “Knocked Loose also made their Sound And Fury debut last night and were joined by Deafheaven’s George Clarke on ‘God Knows’ and Scowl’s Kat Moss on ‘Suffocate.” Based from both footages, it does like the crowd enjoyed the whole set because they were screaming, head-banging and singing along, while Knocked Loose and their guests raged endless havoc onstage.

Knocked Loose also made their Sound And Fury debut last night and were joined by Deafheaven’s George Clarke on “God Knows” and Scowl’s Kat Moss on “Suffocate”https://t.co/nGUxmAe6jm pic.twitter.com/WnfWgMWjOm — Stereogum (@stereogum) July 14, 2025

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi