Treefort Music Fest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Magdalena Bay, Father John Misty, Geese & More

Khalliah Gardner February 7th, 2026 - 2:11 PM

People are really excited for the Treefort Music Fest 2026 after hearing about the lineup. According to Brooklyn Vegan, held every year in Boise, Idaho, Treefort has become a big cultural event and plans to impress everyone this year with a diverse group of artists. Magdalena Bay is a top act known for their captivating synth-pop music that fans everywhere love. Their catchy tunes and dynamic performances are sure to give festival-goers an uplifting experience, mixing old-school vibes with current beats. Recently, they’ve become well-known in the indie pop world, making them one of the must-see performers at the festival.

Joining them is Father John Misty, who puts on captivating shows that mix indie folk and rock. He’s famous for his poetic and sometimes funny lyrics, adding a lot of emotion to his songs that fans love. His appearance at Treefort will likely attract many people excited to see his live performances, which are always an amazing musical journey. Another exciting addition to the lineup is Geese, a band that has been gaining popularity in the rock scene with their lively performances and creative music. Their live shows showcase their musical talent through energetic instrument play and an impressive ability to captivate audiences.

In the middle-ranked acts, Built to Spill from Boise is sure to attract a dedicated fan base. The band is well-known for their complex guitar skills and creative melodies, making them popular both locally and across the country. The festival also features a range of new talent. Artists like Lala Lala, known for her thoughtful music, and Hamilton Leithauser with his strong voice and songwriting skills that get lots of praise, will add to the festival’s variety. In the less well-known but still exciting part of the event, bands such as Rituals of Mine and The Seshen show how dedicated the festival is to spotlighting creative new artists from different types of music.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock