Magdalena Bay Shares Two New Tracks “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” & “Nice Day”

Home News Steven Taylor November 14th, 2025 - 4:31 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

It seems Magdalena Bay is quite fond of the idea of releasing singles in pairs of two – they’ve already done it thrice now over the last two months, and today not only brings more, but comes with the announcement of a compilation of these past releases. Titled Nice Day: A Collection of Singles will feature four tracks, each being comprised of a pair of singles, listed in release order. “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” and the titular “Nice Day” mark today’s releases, and the closer on the coming compilation. Both tracks can also be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

“This Is The World (I Made It For You)” is an upbeat and nostalgic ditty that features some groovy guitar work as well as some interesting instrumentation, including some light starry synths and an accordion. The song gets an otherworldly vibe as it reaches the chorus, and later hits its dreamy climax around three minutes in as singer Mica Tenenbaum’s voice sounds ever distant and echoed.

The title song for the upcoming album, “Nice Day” runs about half the length of it’s sister single. Starting with some sparkly synths, the song quickly introduces a muffled low guitar and pushes further into a similar dreamy vibe as the track it follows. “Nice Day” finds itself as a shoegaze sounding track, complete with the serene yet ominous style of sound the genre is known for. It’s a bit of a departure coming off the previous track yet it still manages to feel mellow enough to fit in, and ends trailing off in a satisfying way.