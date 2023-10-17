Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis and More Announce Tribute Album “Moping In Style”

Adam Green will be honored with a new tribute album, called Moping in Style, that features renditions of his solo music from artists including Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, and Jenny Lewis. The project arrives in full December 1st, and as a preview, Org Music and Capitane Records have shared Sean Ono Lennon’s cover of “That Fucking Feeling.”
Green has released 11 solo albums over the past twenty years. The impressive roster on Moping in Style speaks to his character in the indie rock community: in addition to those artists, it boasts The Lemon Twigs, Frankie Cosmos, Lou Barlow, The Lemonheads, The Libertines, and Ben Kweller among its contributors. Pre-orders for the tribute album, which arrives on double LP gatefold and CD, are ongoing.
Ono Lennon transforms the title track to Green’s most recent album. While the original felt something like an old folk song or children’s lullaby, the artist trades the instrumental for synths, and sings the brief number in a higher octave. Check out the cover below, then keep scrolling to see the full tribute album track list.
Last year, Green reunited with his Moldy Peaches bandmate Kimya Dawson to perform for the first time in over 10 years at the premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary about the 2000s post-punk revival.
Moping in Style Tracklist:
01. Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel – We’re Not Supposed to be Lovers
02. Lemon Twigs – Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight
03. Father John Misty – Musical Ladders
04. Frankie Cosmos – Secret Tongues
05. Devendra Banhart – Pay the Toll
06. Binki Shapiro – Getting Led
07. The Cribs – My Shadow Tags on Behind
08. Ben Kweller – Her Father and Her.
09. Jenny Lewis – Breaking Locks
10. The Lemonheads – Losing on a Tuesday
11. The Libertines – Jessica
12. Lou Barlow – Never Lift a Finger
13. Rodrigo Amarante – Birthday Mambo
14. Sean Lennon – That Fucking Feeling
15. Jonathan Rado – Emily
16. Kyp Malone – Drugs
17. Hubert Lenoir – Stadium Soul
18. The Pirouettes – Hard to Be a Girl
19. Joanna Sternberg – Dance with Me
20. Ben Lee – Dreidels of Fire
21. Vincent Delerm – Friends of Mine
22. Cut Worms – Cigarette Burns Forever
23. Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love – Hairy Women
24. Herman Dune – Buddy Bradley
25. Jeffrey Lewis – Bartholomew
26. The Dooors – Musical Ladders (Alternate Version)