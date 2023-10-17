Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis and More Announce Tribute Album “Moping In Style”

Home News James Reed October 17th, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Adam Green will be honored with a new tribute album, called Moping in Style, that features renditions of his solo music from artists including Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, and Jenny Lewis. The project arrives in full December 1st, and as a preview, Org Music and Capitane Records have shared Sean Ono Lennon’s cover of “That Fucking Feeling.”

Green has released 11 solo albums over the past twenty years. The impressive roster on Moping in Style speaks to his character in the indie rock community: in addition to those artists, it boasts The Lemon Twigs, Frankie Cosmos, Lou Barlow, The Lemonheads, The Libertines, and Ben Kweller among its contributors. Pre-orders for the tribute album, which arrives on double LP gatefold and CD, are ongoing.

Ono Lennon transforms the title track to Green’s most recent album. While the original felt something like an old folk song or children’s lullaby, the artist trades the instrumental for synths, and sings the brief number in a higher octave. Check out the cover below, then keep scrolling to see the full tribute album track list.

Last year, Green reunited with his Moldy Peaches bandmate Kimya Dawson to perform for the first time in over 10 years at the premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary about the 2000s post-punk revival.