Woodsist Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Panda Bear, Built to Spill and More

The Woodsist Festival has officially announced their 2025 lineup, promising a mix of many musical genres. The festival is set to take place on September 20-21 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. The festival will mark its 15th anniversary of the festival since 2009.

The lineup this year will feature headliners such as Panda Bear and Built to Spill, with other artists like:

“The Medeski Martin Duo will be on hand; curious absence of Wood at the Woodsist Festival, but perhaps they can team up with Jeremy Earl’s band as Medeski Martin & Woods because Woods are indeed playing Woodsist Festival as usual. White Fence, W.I.T.C.H., Rose City Band, the Cosmic Tones Research Trio, Merce Lemon, Joanna Sternberg, Dougie Poole, and Sharp Pins round out the extremely sick playbill,” stated from StereoGum.

Attendees of the festival can look forward to complimentary services such as food vendors, craft beer, and several activities. This year’s festival is produced by Impact Concerts in collaboration with Woodsist Records and Ground Control Touring.

Presale tickets will be ready for sale on April 30 at 10 A.M, with general admission starting on May 2 at 10:00 A.M. Click here to buy tickets. Woodsist Festival 2025, with its amazing lineup, is promised to be a memorable time for many music enthusiasts.