Sharon Van Etten Shares Previously Unreleased song “On Your Way” from 2019 PBS Documentary Made in Boise

Home News Danielle Joyner February 13th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

American singer and songwriter Sharon Van Etten shared her unreleased song “On Your Way” which was previously featured in the 2019 PBS Documentary, Made in Boise. The song written by Mark McAdam was officially released yesterday.

The documentary shared the lives of four women from Idaho and their experiences being surrogate mothers. The film shared how the women gain relationships with the intended parents and prepare for the pregnancy.

The song has a romantic and airy feel with angelic vocals from Van Etten. The tune is accompanied by piano and acoustic guitar chords. Take a listen below:

After the film’s release, Van Etten said in a statement, “I was moved by the track I was sent because it was lighter than I had expected for a topic so seemingly heavy, but in watching the film, I was inspired by how positive the stories were. Infertility and surrogates are so rarely talked about and I felt it important to be a part of the story. I hope I added some gentleness and understanding in my delivery.”

Aside from the release of the track, Sharon Van Etten had also been featured on the make of a cover of The Beach Boys “In My Room” with Shovels and Rope. Van Etten is also said to be a part of Xiu Xiu duet album, Oh No which is set for release March 26.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer