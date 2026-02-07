Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Calls Out ICE Agents During Super Bowl Pre-Party Performance: “Quit Your Shitty Ass Job”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 7th, 2026 - 12:55 PM

According to Consequence, during a Super Bowl pre-party in San Francisco, Green Day’s singer Billie Joe Armstrong spoke out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while on stage. Known for being outspoken, he used the band’s lively performance to talk about immigration issues by telling ICE agents to “quit your shitty ass job.” This added a political vibe that connected with the audience. The diverse and progressive crowd showed strong support for Armstrong’s opinion on immigration and their disapproval of ICE actions.

Originally planned as a celebration before the big sports event, the concert turned into an unexpected but strong platform for Armstrong’s activism. Known for his expressive and sometimes daring stage presence, Armstrong used his fame to highlight important social issues. Rather than avoiding controversy, he addressed it directly by using the stage to promote change. His comments were met with cheers from fans who appreciated his courage and seemed inspired by it. The event smoothly shifted from a joyful gathering to one of vocal protest and unity around shared beliefs and goals.

The moment got a lot of media attention, with many news outlets talking about Armstrong’s statement. It showed how he often uses music and performance to discuss political and social issues. This event was another example of his activism, where he used his musical influence to support communities affected by ICE’s actions. His words highlighted the power artists have in using public platforms for change and speaking against policies some people see as unfair. By addressing ICE agents directly, he wasn’t afraid to speak on difficult topics, starting important discussions both during performances and outside them.

