Billie Joe Armstrong Kicks Fan Off Stage For Playing “Wonderwall” by Oasis While On Stage With Green Day

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took an unabashed stance against guitar posers at a recent concert in Luxembourg.

It has long been a tradition for the band to invite fans onstage to play the song “Good Riddance (Time of your Life)” to close out shows. Apparently, one cheeky Luxembourger simply could not handle the power that comes with holding a guitar in front of thousands of people as a video recently posted to TikTok shows the fan clearly strum out the first few notes to Oasis’ classic “Wonderwall”.

In addition to being a massive hit, the song has also gained a reputation for being the first song many people learn on guitar. The image of some faux sophisticate playing “Wonderwall” at a house party is a cultural meme at this point. It seems possible that the fan was aware of the song’s reputation and was trying to play a little joke or he really was the type of person who would play “Wonderwall” on stage in front of thousands of people. Maybe he was just preparing himself for Oasis’ upcoming reunion tour.

Whatever the reason, Billie Joe Armstrong was not amused as he responds “Oh fuck me, fuck me” and quickly pulls the guitar off the fan’s shoulder and calls an aide to usher the prankster offstage. According to consequence.net Oasis’ Liam Gallagher responded to this interaction on Twitter in hilarious fashion, declaring it the “best song of the night”.

Watch the video here: