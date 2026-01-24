Green Day’s Mike Dirnt, Primus’ Les Claypool & Tool’s Justin Chancellor Join Forces For Performance Of “Too Many Puppies”

Home News Leila Franco January 24th, 2026 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Members of Green Day, Primus and Tool teamed up for a surprise all-star performance of “Too Many Puppies.” From MetalInjection, the collaboration went down on January 22nd at the Bass Magazine Awards at The Observatory in Santa Ana, where Les Claypool was being honored with the Bass Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award. To celebrate, Claypool brought out two fellow low-end legends, Justin Chancellor of Tool and Green Day’s Mike Dirnt, for a crowd-melting rendition of Primus’ 1990 classic.

The trio tore into “Too Many Puppies” with each bassist bringing their signature style to the stage. Each musician was trading riffs while honoring the original track’s spirit. “Too Many Puppies,” originally released on Primus’ Frizzle Fry, is known for its biting commentary on militarization and the live jam kept that rebellious spirit alive while showcasing three generations of alternative bass innovation.

As part of the tribute to Claypool’s influence and legacy, the collaboration showed just how deeply his unconventional approach has shaped rock and alternative music. For fans in the room, it was a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of bass heroes. For the wider rock world, it was a reminder of how distinct voices across genres can join together into something unforgettable.