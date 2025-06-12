Sting, Paul McCartney, Billie Joe Armstrong & More Pay Tribute To Late Brian Wilson

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

According to consequence.net, on June 11, Beach Boys co-founder and pop artist Brian Wilson died at the age of 82 years old. The news of his passings inspired fellow musicians to flood social media with their gratitude for Wilson’s artistry and memories of his music. Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong went on social media share his thoughts about Wilson’s death: “Thank you Brian Wilson. I recorded a cover of ‘I Get Around’ a few years ago… never got to share it. One of my all time favorite songs ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

According to brooklynvegan.com, Paul McCartney paid tribute to Wilson by saying: “Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, ‘God Only Knows’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney)

Also on social media, Mick Fleetwood shared his thoughts as well: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !!” Greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Anyone with a musical bone in their body 🎼 must be grateful for Brian Wilson’s genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!! My thoughts go out to his family and friends ❤️ Mick Fleetwood and the Fleetwood Mac Family #brianwilson #thebeachboys pic.twitter.com/ZddqigNK7e — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) June 11, 2025

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna