Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Makes Billboard Top 100 At No. 1 For 14th Week In A Row

Christmas has quickly become a holiday defined by music. It’s a time of year when artists around the world showcase their twists on Christmas classics and create their own from scratch too. Amongst these artists is Mariah Carey, and her 1994 Christmas hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” is an example of holiday songs at their best.

According to Billboard, “All I Want For Christmas” has reached two consecutive weeks at number one on the top 100 Billboard charts. This accomplishment marks a total of 14 weeks the single has been number one on the chart dating back to December 2019. The rejuvenation of Carey’s hit can be partially credited to the holiday wave that makes Christmas-themed songs a sought-after genre. And with the help of streams, holiday-themed songs are heavily played to welcome in the holiday spirit.

Carey is no stranger to the number one spot on the Billboard 100. Carey hit number one on the Billboard Top 100 with her song, “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men in 1995-96 which stayed there for 16 weeks, and her 2005 hit “We Belong Together” spent 14 weeks at number one.

Since its release in 1994, the success of “All I Want For Christmas” has grown to become a staple for the holidays, and with the help of streaming, the song has impacted various generations of music lovers. And its latest achievement only proves that the song’s influence will be here for years to come, and Mariah Carey’s voice will always help to welcome in christmas.

