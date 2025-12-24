The Pretty Reckless Takes The Tonight Show Stage With a Performance of “Where Are You Christmas”

Home News Emily Lopez December 24th, 2025 - 4:49 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

As people prepare for the holiday season, rock band The Pretty Reckless decided to celebrate as well. According to Consequence, on December 11’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Pretty Reckless made an appearance as they performed “Where Are You Christmas?” following the song’s release this year.

“Where Are You Christmas?” is part of their Taylor Momsen’s Pretty Reckless Christmas, which mixes the holiday with the band’s normal rock flair. Some band trivia involves their lead singer, Taylor Momsen, as she starred in How the Grinch Stole Christmas as the beloved Cindy Lou Who. “Where Are You Christmas?” just so happens to be a update of the song Momsen sang in the movie. Momsen has talked about this song specifically, 25 years as she sang it as a child, saying, “Revisiting “Where Are You Christmas?” 25 years later feels like coming home to a part of myself I hadn’t seen in a long time.” This song adds a new style to the song, while also staying true to the original, making it a nice addition to the holiday season.

This is just some of the new music that The Pretty Reckless has released this year. Fans can look forward to The Pretty Reckless’ tour in 2026, where they will be supporting legendary rock band AC/DC. This tour will be a continuation of AC/DC’s Power Up Tour and includes performances across the US from February to September. The Pretty Reckless will definitely have a busy year ahead of them, but fans can look forward to more performances like this one in the near future.