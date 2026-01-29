mxdwn Music

January 29th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Thundercat Announces New Album Distracted For April 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “I Did This To Myself” Featuring Lil Yachty

Six years to the date of his last LP, Thundercat will release his fifth studio album, Distracted, on April 3rd through Brainfeeder. The new album features contributions from A$AP RockyWILLOWTame Impala, Channel TresLil Yachty and a previously unreleased collaboration with the dearly departed Mac Miller.

Distracted was primarily created in close collaboration with a new creative partner for Thundercat, who is  known for his work with some of the biggest names in pop like Adele, Paul McCartney, Sia, Beyoncé, Beck and more – with additional production turns on the record from Flying Lotus, Kenny Beats (Kenneth Blume) and The Lemon Twigs.

Also, Thundercat has shared the lead single from Distracted, “I Did This To Myself ft. Lil Yachty,” with additional production from longtime friend and collaborator Flying Lotus. “Hey, what are you doing tonight?” so opens the groovy “I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)”; it’s a question that falls on the deaf ears of a very busy baddie. She likes crystals, has “a big ‘ole ass,” posts a lot on the ‘Gram, and has absolutely no time for either Thunder or Yachty despite their pleas and protests to treat them better. As much as they’d like things to be different, both artists are well aware that they have placed themselves in this predicament.

Distraction Track List

  1. Candlelight
  2. No More Lies (feat. Tame Impala)
  3. She Knows Too Much (feat. Mac Miller)
  4. I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)
  5. Funny Friends (feat. A$AP Rocky)
  6. What Is Left To Say
  7. I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time
  8. Anakin Learns His Fat
  9. Walking On The Moon
  10. This Thing We Call Love (feat. Channel Tres)
  11. ThunderWave(feat. WILLOW)
  12. Pozole
  13. A.D.D. Through The Roof
  14. Great Americans
  15. You Left Without Saying Goodbye

 

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

