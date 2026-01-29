Thundercat Announces New Album Distracted For April 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “I Did This To Myself” Featuring Lil Yachty

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Six years to the date of his last LP, Thundercat will release his fifth studio album, Distracted, on April 3rd through Brainfeeder. The new album features contributions from A$AP Rocky, WILLOW, Tame Impala, Channel Tres, Lil Yachty and a previously unreleased collaboration with the dearly departed Mac Miller.

Distracted was primarily created in close collaboration with a new creative partner for Thundercat, who is known for his work with some of the biggest names in pop like Adele, Paul McCartney, Sia, Beyoncé, Beck and more – with additional production turns on the record from Flying Lotus, Kenny Beats (Kenneth Blume) and The Lemon Twigs.

Also, Thundercat has shared the lead single from Distracted, “I Did This To Myself ft. Lil Yachty,” with additional production from longtime friend and collaborator Flying Lotus. “Hey, what are you doing tonight?” so opens the groovy “I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty)”; it’s a question that falls on the deaf ears of a very busy baddie. She likes crystals, has “a big ‘ole ass,” posts a lot on the ‘Gram, and has absolutely no time for either Thunder or Yachty despite their pleas and protests to treat them better. As much as they’d like things to be different, both artists are well aware that they have placed themselves in this predicament.

Distraction Track List

Candlelight No More Lies (feat. Tame Impala) She Knows Too Much (feat. Mac Miller) I Did This To Myself (feat. Lil Yachty) Funny Friends (feat. A$AP Rocky) What Is Left To Say I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time Anakin Learns His Fat Walking On The Moon This Thing We Call Love (feat. Channel Tres) ThunderWave(feat. WILLOW) Pozole A.D.D. Through The Roof Great Americans You Left Without Saying Goodbye